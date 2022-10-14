Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.

The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise.

Akers did not participate in Thursday's or Friday's practice due to a personal issue.

The 23-year-old missed the first 16 games of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles. He was expected to be L.A.'s top running back this year but has at times been behind Darrell Henderson in the pecking order.

Through the first five games of the 2022 campaign, Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. He has only played 35 percent of L.A.'s offensive snaps.

After Akers played just 18 percent of the team's offensive snaps and posted three carries in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, McVay told reporters that he wanted to see the Florida State product play with more urgency:

"No matter who you're talking about, you want to see guys do the little things the right way, compete with and without the ball. There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him."

Akers said he had a conversation with McVay about playing with more urgency during training camp, adding that he did not expect to have a limited role against the Bills.

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He had a solid rookie season before missing the 2021 campaign, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, in addition to catching 11 passes for 123 yards and one score.

With Akers ruled out for Week 6, Henderson is in line to see most of the playing time at running back. He has rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries through five games.

Malcolm Brown is also on the roster, though he has spent most of his time playing special teams.

The Rams are second in the NFC West with a 2-3 record following a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.