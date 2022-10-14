WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

2 of 8

SmackDown went on the air with breaking news: Karrion Kross and Scarlett were involved in a car accident backstage. Drew McIntyre attacked a staggered Kross and promised, "this is just the beginning!"

Back in the arena, Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn kicked off the in-ring portion of the night's broadcast. Xavier Woods and Jey Uso accompanied the competitors, respectively.

Zayn controlled the action, putting the former WWE champion on the defensive. Kingston fought back into the match, showing some of that trademark resiliency, but a superkick from Uso to Woods on the floor provided enough of a distraction for The Honorary Uce to deliver a Blue Thunder Bomb for two.

Kingston appeared poised to win the match via rollup but Uso slid in, reversed it in favor of Zayn and watched as his budding rival scored the assisted victory.

This was a damn good match between two grizzled pros who know what it takes to deliver when given the time this one was.

Zayn's attempts to further prove himself part of The Bloodline family were humorous and effective, but it was Uso helping him to win the match that was the biggest takeaway. Eager to please The Tribal Chief, but infuriated over being placed under Zayn's control, he put personal vendettas aside and did what was right for the The Bloodline.

There will come a time when he does not and what that means for him, Zayn and their place in Reigns' empire remains one of the most engaging stories in all of wrestling.



Result

Zayn defeated Kingston



Grade

B

