Winners and Losers from UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Did you switch over to Milan vs. Chelsea, arguably the game of Tuesday night, and have your excitement dashed almost instantly?

German referee Daniel Siebert had an absolute stinker, starting with an 18th-minute decision from which the game never recovered. Fikayo Tomori was adjudged to have fouled former teammate Mason Mount in the Milan box, leading to a penalty and red card.

It was barely even a foul, let alone one worthy of double jeopardy, which Chelsea duly took advantage of. Once Jorginho stepped up for 1-0, the game was over. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike before half-time put it to bed and with it Milan's hopes of avenging last week's 3-0 defeat.



Siebert's penalty call and the subsequent awful overlooking of it by VAR wasn't the only frustrating thing to happen at the San Siro. The ref kept blowing his whistle and halting momentum when the game could have proceeded. With every tackle, the whistle went. Someone's wig flew off in the crowd, and the whistle went again! A child laughed too loudly. Boom: Yellow card.

He dished out nine yellows alongside Tomori's straight red. It was disappointing that on a pitch full of talent it was the person in the middle who wanted to be the main character.