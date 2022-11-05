Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul; Retains WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns beat Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The social media star might only have been in his third WWE contest, but he came close on more than one occasion to ending Reigns' title run.

However, even the presence of his brother, Jake Paul, to counteract any interference from The Bloodline was not enough to earn him a shock victory.

Paul gave it everything he had, but a Superman punch and a spear from the champion ensured the belts remained around Reigns' waist.

In the wake of Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September, The Tribal Chief was in need of a new challenger, and a surprising one emerged in Paul.

While the two men had never crossed paths before in a WWE ring, their rivalry was born from an appearance by Reigns on Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Things seemed to go well, but The Head of the Table took issue with the host talking some trash after the interview was over.

That led to Paul laying down a challenge, and the match was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas.

The wrestling world was shocked by the fact that Paul was handed a world title opportunity despite having only two matches under his belt, with only one of them being a singles bout.

There is no denying how impressive the YouTube sensation has been, though, as he looked right at home at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He then performed at a high level once again when he defeated The A-Lister at SummerSlam.

The 27-year-old is seemingly a natural fit for the wrestling business, and when combining that with the crossover appeal he possesses, WWE did not hesitate to put him in a huge match against arguably the top guy in the company.

While Paul entered Crown Jewel as a major underdog, he made it clear leading up to the pay-per-view that he had belief in his ability to pull off an upset for the ages.

Reigns was equally confident in himself and dismissive of the idea that the social media star would pose any type of threat to him given his lack of experience.

Despite the apparent one-sided nature of the matchup, there was a great deal of anticipation regarding Saturday's clash, largely due to the uncertainty of how Paul would perform.

While the YouTuber proved himself to be up to the task, Reigns' experience was too much to handle, and he extended a title run that has now lasted close to 800 days.

