Yankees Honor Aaron Judge's AL HR Record with '62' Bacon Cheeseburger

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are honoring Aaron Judge's American League record 62 home runs with a specialty food item during the postseason.

Fans can purchase the "62" bacon cheeseburger at Yankee Stadium if they want to toast Judge's historic 2022 season with food.

Per Antonia DeBianchi of PEOPLE, the burger consists of a six-ounce charbroiled patty topped with American cheese, smoked bacon and crispy onion rings on a brioche bun. It's also smeared with condiments, including barbecue sauce and smokey honey mustard.

The Judge-inspired burger is part of a collective effort from every team in the MLB playoffs to craft at least one specialty food item for fans to enjoy at the stadium.

Few players can claim to be more deserving of having a deluxe bacon cheeseburger created in their honor than Judge. The presumptive AL MVP frontrunner had one of the best seasons in MLB history. He led the league in homers (62), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686) and wins above replacement (10.6).

Judge was the driving force behind the Yankees winning their first AL East title since 2019. The four-time All-Star will attempt to lead the team to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Yankees open the postseason on Tuesday when they host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.