MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Wednesday's Schedule

2 of 3

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

After besting the St. Louis Cardinals in their Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies moved on to the NLDS and have a surprising 1-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves.

Considering this is the first time that the Phillies are in the postseason since 2011, it's unexpected that they are looking to end Wednesday needing just one more win to advance to the World Series over the reigning champs Braves in their best-of-five series.

But winning isn't always the only thing on the menu.

There's a little bad blood between these teams.

While Philadelphia pitcher Jose Alvarado was on the mound, he heard some unwanted chriping from Atlanta outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

Alvarado and Heredia both played for the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2019, but now that they are facing off with big stakes hanging in the balance, they aren't as chummy as they once were.

According to Alvarado, Heredia was laughing and shouting things at him while pitching in the eighth inning.

"This guy, he needs to respect the game more," Alvarado told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I come in focused in a situation in the game. I am not paying attention [to him], I don’t like that stuff that Heredia was saying to me. He needs to respect the pitcher when he comes into the situation because that moment is very serious. He’s laughing about the situation. You need to respect when we come into the game.

"Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, I want to attack Alvarado,’ because before my mentality was all crazy. But right now, nobody can change my mentality. Nobody. I’m focused. When we come into the game, I come in to hit the target. I don’t care who is hitting. Strike one, strike two, and good luck."

Philly is already on a bit of Cinderella run, if they can harness some extra motivation from the exchange between Alvarado and Heredia, it can only help them as they try to topple the highly-favored Braves.

Game 2 is back in Atlanta at Truist Park.