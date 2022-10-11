X

    Kentucky Forward Oscar Tshiebwe to Have Minor Surgery on Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 03: Oscar Tshiebwe of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks after accepting the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Men's College Player of the Year trophy during the 2022 Naismith Awards Brunch at the National World War II Museum on April 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Reigning men's National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will undergo a "minor" knee surgery, Kentucky coach John Calipari announced Tuesday.

    John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari

    Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff. He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!

    Calipari did not offer a timetable for Tshiebwe's return.

    The senior dominated in his first season at Kentucky after a transfer from West Virginia, averaging 17.4 points and a Division I-leading 15.1 rebounds. Tshiebwe set several Kentucky rebounding records and appeared to be a borderline first-round NBA draft pick before deciding to return for his senior season.

    Kentucky opens its season Nov. 7 against Howard and faces its first major test of the season Nov. 15 against Michigan State. The Wildcats will take a longer-term view with Tshiebwe's injury, but they'll have their fingers crossed he's able to be back at 100 percent for what should be one of the biggest games of the nonconference season.

    Tshiebwe is also slated to go head-to-head against Gonzaga's Drew Timme in an anticipated clash of Player of the Year candidates Nov. 20.

    Kentucky Forward Oscar Tshiebwe to Have Minor Surgery on Knee Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.