Kentucky Forward Oscar Tshiebwe to Have Minor Surgery on Knee Injury

Reigning men's National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will undergo a "minor" knee surgery, Kentucky coach John Calipari announced Tuesday.

Calipari did not offer a timetable for Tshiebwe's return.

The senior dominated in his first season at Kentucky after a transfer from West Virginia, averaging 17.4 points and a Division I-leading 15.1 rebounds. Tshiebwe set several Kentucky rebounding records and appeared to be a borderline first-round NBA draft pick before deciding to return for his senior season.

Kentucky opens its season Nov. 7 against Howard and faces its first major test of the season Nov. 15 against Michigan State. The Wildcats will take a longer-term view with Tshiebwe's injury, but they'll have their fingers crossed he's able to be back at 100 percent for what should be one of the biggest games of the nonconference season.

Tshiebwe is also slated to go head-to-head against Gonzaga's Drew Timme in an anticipated clash of Player of the Year candidates Nov. 20.