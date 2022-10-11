The Rock Praises Roman Reigns and The Usos amid Rumors About WWE WrestleMania 39

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heaped praise on WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and The Usos during an interview this week.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Monday, The Rock said the following when asked if he "acknowledges" Reigns and The Bloodline:

"Of course I do. That's my family. I think those guys are doing a great job and I think—what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

Reigns and The Usos are The Rock's cousins, and they have essentially dominated the world of professional wrestling for over two years, dating back to when Reigns won the Universal Championship.

Reigns and The Usos are the linchpins of The Bloodline, and they have been joined by Solo Sikoa, who is The Usos' younger brother, as well as special counsel Paul Heyman and honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

As the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns calls himself The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, implying that he is the one who takes care of his entire family and allows it to thrive.

It can be argued that those titles should belong to The Rock in actuality since he is one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling and one of the biggest actors in Hollywood currently.

The Rock has not had a full-on match since WrestleMania 29 against John Cena nearly 10 years ago, but there has been a great deal of speculation regarding WWE perhaps getting him to come back for a match against Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.

Back in August, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com) said Reigns vs. The Rock is "100 percent" WWE's plan for WrestleMania 39 if it can get The Rock to agree.

The Rock has long suggested that he would be open to a match against Reigns, but his stardom as an actor means he usually has a packed schedule, and it could be difficult to pull him away from that long enough to build toward a match against Reigns.

Reigns vs. The Rock is likely the biggest match that can possibly be done in wrestling currently, so it stands to reason that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and everyone in a position of power in WWE will do all they can to make it happen.

The Rock is clearly aware of what Reigns, The Usos and The Bloodline are doing in WWE, and that may be a good sign that he is preparing himself to get involved in that angle at some point.

