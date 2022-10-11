Commanders' Ron Rivera Says He Created a Distraction with Carson Wentz Comments

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera caused a stir on Monday when he declared the quarterback position is the reason his team isn't doing as well as their NFC East counterparts.

During an appearance on the Don Geronimo Show on Tuesday, Rivera said he didn't mean for his comments to be a shot at Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and that he had caused a "distraction." He said he intended to convey that other NFC East quarterbacks have familiarity with their systems, while Wentz is in his first year in Washington and still adjusting.

The Commanders sit at 1-4 while every other team in the division has a record of 4-1 or better. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Rivera was asked why other NFC East teams are so much further ahead than Washington and he supplied a one-word answer: "Quarterback."

Wentz was acquired by the Commanders in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's gotten off to a slow start with his new team. Through five games, the 29-year-old has thrown for 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He threw a game-sealing interception in the final seconds of Sunday's 21-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While Rivera explained that his intentions were to illustrate the differences in the quarterback situation between the Commanders and the rest of the division, he realized his comments could have been perceived as disrespectful.

"I actually talked to Carson this morning. In fact I talked to the whole team," Rivera said Tuesday. "I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing I try not to do and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. ... I should know better."

The Commanders will look to bounce back when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week.