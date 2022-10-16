Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate

2 of 30

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston isn't exactly brewing with breakout candidates. Most of the Shamrocks are well-established at this point. Among the few who aren't, several have sizable obstacles in their path. For Robert Williams III, it's the knee surgery that will delay the start to his season. With Payton Pritchard, it's the backcourt congestion that could keep him off the floor. For Grant Williams, it's the non-zero chance that last season was actually his breakout effort.

Sam Hauser admittedly has his own challenges, none bigger than the fact that he has rarely hit the NBA hardwood. As a rookie last season, he logged all of 158 minutes across 26 contests.

Still, his path to notable playing time opened up when Danilo Gallinari went down with an ACL tear, which quite possibly made Hauser's long-range shooting an essential part of this offense. He should get a horde of open looks given the quality of players he's surrounded by, and if he adds enough else as a clever cutter, willing passer and capable team defender, he can surprise a lot of people with the quality and quantity of his play.

