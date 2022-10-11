The Worst Contract on Every NHL Team

0 of 32

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Any time you are dealing with a salary-cap league, there is going to be an intense focus on the money teams spend and how they spend it. Every dollar you spend on one player is a dollar you cannot spend on other players.

Get an All-Star or a franchise player for a reduced rate or on a good contract, and it gives you a massive advantage in constructing your roster.

Spend it in the wrong places or on the wrong player, and it can hold you back for years.

Here, we take a look at the latter situations and pick out the worst contracts on each of the 32 NHL teams.