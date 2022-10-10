Christian McCaffrey Rumors: Panthers Haven’t Had Trade Talks With Bills, Other Teams

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

On Monday, reports began to emerge that the Carolina Panthers may be fielding calls for veterans on their roster in the wake of head coach Matt Rhule being fired, with running back Christian McCaffrey one of the names making the rounds and the Buffalo Bills reportedly holding interest.

But the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported later in the day that no such trade talks have taken place regarding the star playmaker:

There's no doubt that the 26-year-old McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic offensive playmakers in football when healthy. He's been one of the lone bright spots for the Panthers in their 1-4 start to the season, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while adding 26 catches for 188 yards and another score.

He's currently on pace for a solid 1,740 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. Not quite the heights of 2019, when he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 scores and added 116 catches for 1,005 yards and another four touchdowns, but solid output nonetheless.

Injuries limited him to just 10 games between the 2020-21 seasons, so his availability and production to this point have been more than welcomed, even if he hasn't yet matched his previous—and absurd—levels.

There's no doubt that he'd be a major upgrade in Buffalo, where the trio of Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and James Cook have combined for 351 rushing yard and one score, to go along with 29 catches for 209 yards and a score.

It's hard to imagine that McCaffrey wouldn't be far more productive with his touches in Buffalo than the current backfield trio, benefitting from playing with an MVP candidate in Josh Allen and a suite of talented pass-catchers in Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox.

His ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver would add another dynamic to Buffalo's offense, making arguably the NFL's most dangerous offense even more difficult to defend.

The question for the Bills would be how much of McCaffrey's salary the Panthers might be willing to eat, and just how much draft capital and other considerations they might be willing to part with to bring him aboard. McCaffrey is under contract through 2025, with a base salary of $11.8 million in both 2023 and 2024 and a $12 million base salary in 2025.

That isn't cheap for a player who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. On the other hand, Buffalo's window is right now. That makes them an intriguing potential suitor for McCaffrey, even if talks haven't materialized to this point.