Deandre Ayton Says He's Talked to Suns' Monty Williams: Everything's 'Back to Normal'

Rest easy, Phoenix Suns fans. Big man Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams have spoken to each other with 2022-23 season approaching.

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic asked Ayton if he has spoken with his head coach, and Ayton confirmed as much:

"Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it's like we're trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn't trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can't really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we've been in here working. We've been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it."

Ayton turned heads last month when he told reporters he hadn't spoken to the coach "at all" since the Suns' shocking second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Their relationship figures to be a central storyline this season after the 24-year-old played just 17 minutes in the 33-point loss to Dallas. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, "Ayton was benched for most of the second half by Williams after they engaged in a verbal spat on the bench."

For his part, Williams didn't seem to think it was a major concern that there wasn't much communication during the offseason:

Ayton almost left the Suns this offseason, signing a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. However, Phoenix chose to match it, keeping him in place with the only team he has ever known since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Things getting back to normal, as Ayton put it, would be ideal for the Suns considering they finished with the best record in the NBA last season at 64-18. The Arizona product was a major part of that effort, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game as a double-double threat every time he stepped on the floor.

Things fell apart for the Suns in that postseason loss, but they still have the core of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Ayton in place and figure to be on the short list of Western Conference contenders once again in 2022-23.

A repaired relationship between Williams and Ayton will only help facilitate a potential run to the top of the standings again and should take some of the focus off how last season ended.