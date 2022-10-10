WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights on DX's 25th Anniversary

4 of 5

During the Judgment Day promo, AJ Styles came out and said Balor was right all along. He said he has had his back against the wall for too long and needs some friends. He and Balor hugged, but then AJ revealed he wasn't talking about them as his friends. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their way down and stood with Styles.

Ripley exited the ring while the other six men brawled. Gallows and Priest paired up, Anderson went after Dom, and Styles fought with Balor. The Nightmare grabbed Dom and left through the crowd while Styles and his buddies drove the rest of the group away.

The crowd popped huge for the return of The OC and it definitely injected some new energy into this feud. The promo leading up to Styles' appearance was alright, but everything that came after saved the segment.

Grade: B+

The next match was between Bayley and Candice LeRae. The Role Model was looking to regain some momentum following her loss to Bianca Belair on Saturday, but LeRae was looking to continue her winning ways since she returned a few weeks ago.

While Bayley had a slight power and height advantage, LeRae did not let her dominate the entire match. They each did some damage, but Bayley definitely did more during the commercial break when she focused some of her attention on LeRae's knee.

Shortly after we returned, LeRae was able to steal the win with an inside cradle. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky immediately attacked her as she tried to make a quick exit up the ramp. Damage CTRL proceeded to decimate her. Belair tried to make the save, but she was taken out, too.

There was more that could have been done in both the match and what we saw after, but it was entertaining and showed some real chemistry between LeRae and Bayley. This is a pairing WWE should make sure to revisit for a bigger encounter.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations: