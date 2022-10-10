    Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

      ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo#34 of Milwaukee Bucks looks on during a preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 06, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
      Francois Nel/Getty Images

      Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off.

      If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out.

      You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.

    Mock 1st Round

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets guards Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nuggets defeated the 76ers 114-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

      2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

      3. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

      4. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

      5. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

      6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics

      7. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

      8. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

      9. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

      10. James Harden, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers

    Draft Sleepers to Target

      CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 5: P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 5, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

      P.J. Washington, PF/C, Charlotte Hornets

      Washington's jack-of-all-trades game has often worked better in real-life hoops than the fantasy version, but this could be the season when the switch flips.

      The Hornets need to replace the wing production of Miles Bridges, and they still haven't settled their center spot for the long haul. Washington could check both boxes, while also providing a lift in outside shooting and as a shot-creator finding looks for LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

      Washington has yet to average 31 minutes in a season. He could blow past that number this time around and elevate the rest of his stat sheet accordingly.

      Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs

      The Spurs are in full-on rebuild mode—i.e., securing their ticket for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—so shots, touches and floor time are all up for grabs.

      Jones quietly has a great chance to seize this opportunity.

      His ball-control is already top-notch (career 2.6 assists against 0.6 turnovers), and his sound decision-making shows up in his shot selection (49 percent shooting last season). As long as you don't need a ton of threes from this position, Jones is worth a long look.

      Isaiah Jackson, PF, Indiana Pacers

      When the Pacers started the 2021-22 campaign, they were still in pursuit of a playoff spot. So, don't be discouraged by Jackson's limited run as a rookie (541 minutes across 36 contests), as that could be one of many major changes in the Circle City.

      His role isn't entirely clear now, but a Myles Turner trade—which feels like it could happen at any minute—would provide instant clarity.

      If Jackson gets a regular gig, he could quickly emerge as a shot-blocking, rim-rattling machine. While the sample size isn't big enough to totally trust and the following numbers include an average of 6.1 fouls, his per-36-minutes averages were still staggering: 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals, per Basketball-Reference.

    Top Team Names

      PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks laughs before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 26, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      Cool Hand Luka

      Can't Take a Jokic

      Dame of Thrones

      Beal Good Inc.

      The Zion King

      Curry on my Wayward Son

      WebEmbiid

      The Big LeBrowski

      Jrue Light Special

      DeAndre DeGiant

