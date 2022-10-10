Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team NamesOctober 10, 2022
Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off.
If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out.
You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
Mock 1st Round
1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks
3. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
4. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks
5. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors
6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics
7. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks
8. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers
9. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
10. James Harden, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers
Draft Sleepers to Target
P.J. Washington, PF/C, Charlotte Hornets
Washington's jack-of-all-trades game has often worked better in real-life hoops than the fantasy version, but this could be the season when the switch flips.
The Hornets need to replace the wing production of Miles Bridges, and they still haven't settled their center spot for the long haul. Washington could check both boxes, while also providing a lift in outside shooting and as a shot-creator finding looks for LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.
Washington has yet to average 31 minutes in a season. He could blow past that number this time around and elevate the rest of his stat sheet accordingly.
Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are in full-on rebuild mode—i.e., securing their ticket for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—so shots, touches and floor time are all up for grabs.
Jones quietly has a great chance to seize this opportunity.
His ball-control is already top-notch (career 2.6 assists against 0.6 turnovers), and his sound decision-making shows up in his shot selection (49 percent shooting last season). As long as you don't need a ton of threes from this position, Jones is worth a long look.
Isaiah Jackson, PF, Indiana Pacers
When the Pacers started the 2021-22 campaign, they were still in pursuit of a playoff spot. So, don't be discouraged by Jackson's limited run as a rookie (541 minutes across 36 contests), as that could be one of many major changes in the Circle City.
His role isn't entirely clear now, but a Myles Turner trade—which feels like it could happen at any minute—would provide instant clarity.
If Jackson gets a regular gig, he could quickly emerge as a shot-blocking, rim-rattling machine. While the sample size isn't big enough to totally trust and the following numbers include an average of 6.1 fouls, his per-36-minutes averages were still staggering: 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals, per Basketball-Reference.
Top Team Names
Cool Hand Luka
Can't Take a Jokic
Dame of Thrones
Beal Good Inc.
The Zion King
Curry on my Wayward Son
WebEmbiid
The Big LeBrowski
Jrue Light Special
DeAndre DeGiant