X

Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole Hyped by Twitter for Strong Preseason Showings vs. Lakers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles toward the basket while defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of a basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V·squez)
AP Photo/Godofredo A. V·squez

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the defending-champion Golden State Warriors in the past week. But through it all, one thing is certain—Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole can still hoop.

The pair were excellent in Sunday's 124-121 preseason loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry scored 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

NBA @NBA

Steph. 3. Splash.<br><br>live now on NBA TV! <a href="https://t.co/Fm14NyTBjv">pic.twitter.com/Fm14NyTBjv</a>

NBA @NBA

This Steph and-one floater is too smooth.<br><br>live now on NBA TV. <a href="https://t.co/vn0QsewA9L">pic.twitter.com/vn0QsewA9L</a>

NBA @NBA

Steph spins and hits the jumper. 🎯<br><br>live now on NBA TV. <a href="https://t.co/GvZhoqLrY1">pic.twitter.com/GvZhoqLrY1</a>

Poole added 25 points and six assists in 23 minutes, and he had the game's nastiest highlight, even catching Kevin Durant's eye:

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

Who thinks to do some shit like this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boynice?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boynice</a> <a href="https://t.co/9V6pAGqQ4m">https://t.co/9V6pAGqQ4m</a>

NBA @NBA

Jordan Poole splashes the 3!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> is live on NBA TV. <br><br>Start your 7-day Free Trial:<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/rtPKXguWaF">https://t.co/rtPKXguWaF</a> <a href="https://t.co/VXbtsnwjV3">pic.twitter.com/VXbtsnwjV3</a>

Suffice to say, that duo received plenty of love on Twitter after Sunday's exhibition:

Annoyed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

Curry 34 years old and still the best player in the league. Shits wild

Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ @ramon_rican

If there were any questions about Poole’s confidence after the drama, they can be put to bed

. @2811myblock

Nah man give Poole whatever he wants, that boy is so cold

Bonta Hill @BontaHill

Poole is in his bag. Just ask Loon Dog, lol.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not exactly against the Lakers starters, but Jordan Poole and James Wiseman finding a nice chemistry in pick and roll to close the 3rd Q. That's the vision for Warriors 2nd unit.

BRICKSHOW @im_disgusted

Look at the threes Poole and Curry been making. Why would you want Russ on your team after watching this.

It wasn't a perfect performance. Curry was just 2-of-8 from three and had three turnovers. Poole was 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

But it was a solid preseason performance, and it was the first time Poole was in game action since Draymond Green punched him in the face during a Wednesday practice. Green has publicly apologized to Poole and also privately apologized to him and the team, adding he will remain away from the team indefinitely in the wake of the altercation.

"I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," he told reporters on Saturday. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

So there was a heavy backdrop to Sunday's otherwise meaningless preseason game. But it didn't appear to impact Poole, Curry or the other Warriors on the court.

Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole Hyped by Twitter for Strong Preseason Showings vs. Lakers
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.