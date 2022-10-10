Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole Hyped by Twitter for Strong Preseason Showings vs. Lakers

AP Photo/Godofredo A. V·squez

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the defending-champion Golden State Warriors in the past week. But through it all, one thing is certain—Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole can still hoop.

The pair were excellent in Sunday's 124-121 preseason loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry scored 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Poole added 25 points and six assists in 23 minutes, and he had the game's nastiest highlight, even catching Kevin Durant's eye:

Suffice to say, that duo received plenty of love on Twitter after Sunday's exhibition:

It wasn't a perfect performance. Curry was just 2-of-8 from three and had three turnovers. Poole was 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

But it was a solid preseason performance, and it was the first time Poole was in game action since Draymond Green punched him in the face during a Wednesday practice. Green has publicly apologized to Poole and also privately apologized to him and the team, adding he will remain away from the team indefinitely in the wake of the altercation.

"I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," he told reporters on Saturday. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

So there was a heavy backdrop to Sunday's otherwise meaningless preseason game. But it didn't appear to impact Poole, Curry or the other Warriors on the court.