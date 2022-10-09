Tyreek Hill's Jets Comments 'Rubbed Everybody the Wrong Way,' Per John Franklin-Myers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Tyreek Hill made it pretty clear that he wasn't interested in joining the New York Jets this offseason. Unsurprisingly, it served as some pretty juicy bulletin-board material for the Jets ahead of Sunday's 40-17 win over Hill's Miami Dolphins.

"We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, 'Jets, who?' thing," defensive end John Franklin-Myers told reporters. "I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way."

"That fired me up," he added of Hill's dismissive comments making the rounds online this past week. "I don't get fired up about a lot of stuff and I don't care about people talking, but that's disrespectful and I don't like disrespect. You shouldn't do that no matter who you are."

Hill told reporters at his introductory press conference for Miami that he always planned on picking the Dolphins over the Jets when both teams made trade offers to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason:

Last week, Hill changed his tune a bit, saying such a deal with the Jets was in fact a real possibility.

"It was very close to happening, but it was just those state taxes, man," he told reporters. "I realized I had to make a grown-up decision, and here I am in a great city in Miami."

Not that Franklin-Myers was interested in Hill's revised stance.

"The message is still the message," he told reporters Sunday. "You can laugh and shrug it off, but I didn't like that, and the team didn't like that."

In the end, the Dolphins traded three picks in the 2022 draft (a first-, second- and fourth-rounder) and fourth- and sixth-rounders in the 2023 draft to the Chiefs before signing Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension.

It didn't help them much Sunday, though starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed the game and his backup, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of the contest after being put in the concussion protocol.

Hill, in turn, had a pedestrian performance by his own lofty standards, catching seven passes for 47 yards, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson (19-of-33 for 166 yards and an interception) playing the majority of the game.

Hill also found himself the victim of a nasty stiff-arm from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams after a fumble recovery, a play the Jets seemed to enjoy quite a bit.

"Obviously, you want to see a big man get in the end zone and do a little dance, but a close second is launching another human being into the ground," Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told reporters. "That's a very close second."