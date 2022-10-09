Pat Freiermuth Ruled out for Steelers vs. Bills After Suffering Concussion

Pat Freiermuth Ruled out for Steelers vs. Bills After Suffering ConcussionOctober 9, 2022
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Pat Freiermuth for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Freiermuth was ruled out with a concussion.
The tight end had two catches for 12 yards before suffering the injury as Pittsburgh's offense struggled to generate much momentum against Buffalo.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.