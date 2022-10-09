X

    Pat Freiermuth Ruled out for Steelers vs. Bills After Suffering Concussion

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Pat Freiermuth for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

    Freiermuth was ruled out with a concussion.

    The tight end had two catches for 12 yards before suffering the injury as Pittsburgh's offense struggled to generate much momentum against Buffalo.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

