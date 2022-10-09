Report: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny's Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Tibia; Surgery Likely

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was carted off the field with an injury that was diagnosed as a fractured tibia that will "likely" require surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Prior to Rapoport's report, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Penny had a "serious" injury.

Penny had 54 rushing yards on eight carries before suffering the injury early in the third quarter.

The 2018 first-round pick is coming off his best game of the season, totaling 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Penny has been extremely efficient whenever he's gotten the opportunity, entering the day averaging 6.0 yards per carry in four games this season.

The running back led the NFL with 6.3 yards per carry in 2021, ending the year with over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in four of his last five games. His 5.7 career rushing average would put him among the leaders in league history with enough attempts to qualify.

The only issue for Penny has been injuries.

Penny missed 26 games over the last three seasons because of injury, never topping 10 games in any season during this stretch. He tore his ACL in 2019, while a calf issue slowed him down in 2021.

The 26-year-old also entered Week 5 on the injury report with a shoulder issue.

With Penny looking at an extended absence, the Seahawks will likely turn to rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker III. DeeJay Dallas should also get additional snaps, especially in the passing attack.