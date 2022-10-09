Report: Angels Expected to Sell for 'at Least $3B' to Set 'Record Price' for MLB Team

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Whoever purchases the Los Angeles Angels will have managing control of the Major League Baseball team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and that is reportedly worth a record-breaking price.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the American League West team is expected to be sold for at least $3 billion, which would be a "record price for a baseball franchise."

It should be a quick sale, as "the sale is expected to be consummated within the next few months."

The Angels shored up some 2023 questions already this offseason when they gave a one-year deal to manager Phil Nevin and a one-year, $30 million deal to Ohtani. The Ohtani one was done to avoid arbitration.

While there isn't a long-term contract in place, Nightengale reported the team does not plan on trading him at all.

That is surely welcome news for potential purchasers of the franchise, as Ohtani is one of the biggest stars in all of sports. He was the 2021 American League MVP with a slash line of .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI as a hitter and a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings as a pitcher.

He was arguably better this past season with a .273/.356/.519 slash line, 34 home runs and 95 RBI at the plate and a 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings on the mound.

Forbes listed the Angels as the league's ninth-most valuable team in May at a value of $2.2 billion, so the price could end up being higher. The presence of the stars is surely a major reason why, although they still haven't gone to the playoffs since the 2014 campaign.

A report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested as much, as he noted, "Word going around the game is that the Angels may set a record at $2.5B with their franchise sale, and Shohei Ohtani may pay off yet again, as there’s word a major Japanese company is among many suitors showing interest."

There is certainly an element of risk, as Ohtani could leave in free agency after the 2023 campaign.

But for now, the Angels are expected to sell for a record price with two of the sport's biggest names on the roster.