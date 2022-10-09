WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt's Brother Bo Dallas to Return 'Very Soon' After Extreme Rules

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bray Wyatt isn't the only member of the Rotunda family making his way back to WWE.

In a tweet sent to Super Followers, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Bo Dallas will be making his WWE return soon.

Wyatt, Dallas' real-life brother, made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Saturday's Extreme Rules live event. It was Wyatt's first appearance in WWE since his shocking July 2021 release.

Dallas has not been in wrestling since his April 2021 release. He originally joined WWE in 2008 with Florida Championship Wrestling and eventually emerged as one of the top heels in the early incarnation of NXT, defeating Big E to become the third champion in the promotion's history.

Alvarez's report did not indicate whether Dallas and Wyatt will be appearing together onscreen or if Dallas will be back in WWE in an unrelated role. While Wyatt was one of the biggest stars on WWE's main roster when he was let go, Dallas had largely been relegated to jobber status under the Vince McMahon regime.

Triple H, who was running NXT when Dallas won the championship, is now running creative for WWE after McMahon's scandal-laden retirement this summer.

Much of Triple H's early regime has been focused on bringing back talent released or misused by McMahon in recent years. It's possible Dallas simply returns under his former Bo-Lieve gimmick and is just part of adding overall roster depth.

But it would not be a surprise if Dallas winds up in a new Wyatt-led stable, either.

