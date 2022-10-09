Aroldis Chapman Left off Yankees' Playoff Roster After Missing Workout, Says Boone

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone omitted Aroldis Chapman from his American League Division Series roster.

Boone told reporters the veteran reliever missed a workout and did not have "an acceptable excuse."

He left the door open for Chapman to get activated for a later postseason series.

General manager Brian Cashman emphasized how this is uncharted territory across his tenure.

This adds to what has been the worst year of Chapman's career. He finished with a 4.46 ERA and a FIP (4.57) that was two runs higher than his lifetime average (2.34). Per Brooks Baseball, his four-seam fastball velocity (97.46 mph) was his lowest on record.

In general, the biggest advantage the Cuban star had is gone with so many other relievers regularly hitting the high 90s and triple digits on the radar gun.

Because of his struggles on the mound, Chapman's absence may not have a significant impact on New York in the next round.

Lou Trivino and Scott Effross have provided their expected impact after arriving ahead of the trade deadline, and Clay Holmes is on the verge of returning after battling shoulder trouble.

Teams can never have too many relief options in the playoffs, but Chapman didn't figure to be somebody Boone would turn to in high-leverage situations in the ALDS. That probably won't change if he rejoins the team.

This could be how Chapman's tenure with the Bronx Bombers ends since he's a free agent in the offseason. Cashman's comments are relatively damning and appear to tip the organization's hand as to how it will approach Chapman's free agency.