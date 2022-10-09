X

    Aroldis Chapman Left off Yankees' Playoff Roster After Missing Workout, Says Boone

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York reacts after he walked Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles with the bases loaded to score a run in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone omitted Aroldis Chapman from his American League Division Series roster.

    Boone told reporters the veteran reliever missed a workout and did not have "an acceptable excuse."

    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

    The Yankees are considering team disciplinary action for Aroldis Chapman, who skipped a mandatory scheduled workout, Aaron Boone says.

    He left the door open for Chapman to get activated for a later postseason series.

    General manager Brian Cashman emphasized how this is uncharted territory across his tenure.

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Brian Cashman said this is the first time since he’s been with the Yankees that a player did not show up for a mandatory postseason workout. <br><br>Congrats to Arolids Chapman for making history!

    James Wagner @ByJamesWagner

    Cashman said he was shocked at first about Chapman &amp; then not. “There's some questions about whether he's been all in or not for a little while. He’s maintained verbally, but the actions don't match those words.“

    This adds to what has been the worst year of Chapman's career. He finished with a 4.46 ERA and a FIP (4.57) that was two runs higher than his lifetime average (2.34). Per Brooks Baseball, his four-seam fastball velocity (97.46 mph) was his lowest on record.

    In general, the biggest advantage the Cuban star had is gone with so many other relievers regularly hitting the high 90s and triple digits on the radar gun.

    Because of his struggles on the mound, Chapman's absence may not have a significant impact on New York in the next round.

    Lou Trivino and Scott Effross have provided their expected impact after arriving ahead of the trade deadline, and Clay Holmes is on the verge of returning after battling shoulder trouble.

    Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch

    Clay Holmes said he is scheduled to face hitters tomorrow and felt “free and easy” throwing off the mound. He expects to be on the ALDS roster but is not sure if he will be available for Game 1.

    Teams can never have too many relief options in the playoffs, but Chapman didn't figure to be somebody Boone would turn to in high-leverage situations in the ALDS. That probably won't change if he rejoins the team.

    This could be how Chapman's tenure with the Bronx Bombers ends since he's a free agent in the offseason. Cashman's comments are relatively damning and appear to tip the organization's hand as to how it will approach Chapman's free agency.

