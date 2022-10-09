X

    WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed; Event Will Be Held in Philadelphia

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 9, 2022

    The logo for the 40th edition of WWE WrestleMania has dropped, and it pays homage to its host city of Philadelphia.

    The iconic Liberty Bell can be seen in the background of the WrestleMania logo itself. It also appears that WWE is going back to Roman numerals for the first time since WrestleMania XXX in April 2014.

    WrestleMania XL is set to take place over the weekend of April 6-7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Before then, however, the next edition of the event will occur on April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    WrestleMania XL will mark the first time WrestleMania will be held in Philly since 1999, when Stone Cold Steve Austin beat The Rock in the main event of one of the most iconic cards in the show's history.

