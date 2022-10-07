Kylian Mbappé Tops Messi, Ronaldo on Forbes' Highest-Paid Soccer Players List

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Perhaps making Kylian Mbappé the highest-paid player in the world was what it required for Paris Saint-Germain to re-sign him this past summer.

Forbes' Justin Birnbaum reported Friday the French forward makes $110 million annually from his salary and another $18 million in off-field endorsements. Mbappé's $128 million in overall earnings narrowly surpasses that of PSG teammate Lionel Messi, who hauls in $120 million.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo ($100 million), PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ($53 million) round out the top five.

The saga around Mbappé's future was one of the biggest stories in world football ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old was nearing the end of his contract and was thus free to sign with any other club. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on May 16 Mbappé agreed to personal terms on a deal with Real Madrid, but he wound up staying in the French capital.

In addition to the €250 million Mbappé will earn over three years, the Guardian's Adam White noted he was "expected to take a meaningful role in PSG’s wider decision-making." The player has denied he'll wield more influence behind the scenes.

Still, the fact Mbappé is already making this much at a relatively early stage of his career points to both his success on the pitch already and how he's poised to break the bank even more when his current contract runs down.

The same goes for Haaland, who's poised to compete with Mbappé for the top individual honors every season in the same way Messi and Ronaldo have been inextricably linked throughout their careers.

The Manchester City striker is a veritable bargain with a $35 million salary. He already has 14 goals in eight Premier League appearances and another five goals in three Champions League appearances through his first season in England.

Haaland's scoring is reaching almost comical proportions. He'll be looking for his fourth straight Premier League hat trick this weekend against Southampton.

Considering City manager Pep Guardiola is already having to deny rumors linking Haaland with Real Madrid, it won't be too long before the Norway international is rewarded with a new deal, one that might lift him up the ranking of the highest earners in the world.