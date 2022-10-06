Padres' Joe Musgrove on 2017 Astros World Series Ring: 'I Want One That Feels Earned'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Joe Musgrove is heading to the postseason with the San Diego Padres, and the former Houston Astros pitcher is hoping to earn a World Series ring he can take pride in wearing.

"I still don't feel great about wearing that ring around or telling people that I was a World Series champion on that team," he told the Associated Press, referencing the 2017 championship he won with the Astros, a team that was mired in a sign-stealing scandal. "I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship. So that's the goal."



