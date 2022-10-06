Le'Veon Bell to Make Pro Boxing Debut vs. Uriah Hall on Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Card

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Former All-Pro NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is scheduled to make his pro boxing debut later this month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bell will fight former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.

Bell has one exhibition bout under his belt, having beaten fellow former NFL All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson via fifth-round technical knockout last month.

The 30-year-old Bell played eight seasons in the NFL from 2013 through 2021, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his five years with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Michigan State, Bell was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

He finished with 1,800 or more yards from scrimmage in a season three times, including 2014 when he had a career-high 2,215 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bell never came close to achieving that same level of success outside Pittsburgh, and it seems like his NFL career may be over after no team signed him ahead of the 2022 season.

While Bell showed he had some boxing chops against Peterson, a clash with Hall should prove to be a far tougher challenge.

The 38-year-old Hall owns a career record of 17-11 as a professional MMA fighter, with 13 of those wins coming via knockout. His most significant victory came over Silva in 2020, and he has beaten other notable names such as Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

Hall has lost each of his past two MMA fights, however, including a unanimous-decision defeat against Andre Muniz at UFC 276 in July.

Although Hall announced his retirement from MMA in August, he will attempt to keep his combat sports career going in the realm of boxing against a well-known athlete in Bell.

If Bell can score a victory over Hall, it would go a long way toward potentially earning him more bouts on the undercard of Paul fights since those events tend to feature many fighters who are better known for their success outside the world of boxing.