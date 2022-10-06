WWE Rumors: Legado Del Fantasma Could make Debut at SmackDown Premiere

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Legado del Fantasma stable led by Santos Escobar reportedly could be making its WWE main roster debut as early as this week.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, the plan is for Legado del Fantasma to be part of the SmackDown roster, and they could appear on the blue brand as soon as the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Legado del Fantasma first formed in NXT in June 2020 when El Hijo del Fantasma revealed himself to be Santos Escobar and joined forces with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Elektra Lopez joined the group in August 2021.

Over the past few months, Legado del Fantasma was involved in a storyline with Tony D'Angelo, as both D'Angelo and Escobar were trying to establish themselves as the "don" of NXT.

D'Angelo won a match against Escobar to earn that moniker, which meant Legado del Fantasma had to join D'Angelo's family and accept him as the leader.

Escobar constantly undermined D'Angelo and cost him matches, though, which led to D'Angelo putting him on the shelf. Then, on the Aug. 16 episode of NXT, they had a decisive match against each other.

If Escobar had won, Legado del Fantasma would have been free from D'Angelo's control. Tony D prevailed, however, meaning Escobar would have to leave NXT for good.

D'Angelo initially kept Wilde, Del Toro and Lopez in the fold, but after they cost him a match, he kicked them to the curb as well. Escobar picked them up in the NXT parking lot, seemingly signaling that they would be making the move to the main roster together.

Since Triple H took over for Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative in July, he has re-signed and utilized many Superstars who he first brought to the company through NXT.

Triple H was chiefly responsible for the signing of every Legado del Fantasma member, and that suggests he will go to great lengths to ensure the stable is successful on the main roster.

