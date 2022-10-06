Bray Wyatt Doesn't Fit into the WWE That Triple H Is Building

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The anticipation for the reveal of the "White Rabbit" in WWE, as teased by one of the best viral promotions in wrestling history, is at fever pitch.

Most expect the man behind the mystery to be Bray Wyatt, returning to the company for the first time since his shocking release last year.

While the excitement for the third-generation star's return is at a high, the reality of the situation is a harsh one: Wyatt does not fit the WWE that Triple H is building...at least not in the incarnations we have come to know in the past.



No Dark Magic, No Fiend



WWE history is home to some unforgettable moments featuring supernatural characters such as The Undertaker, Kane and to a lesser degree, Papa Shango.

The over-the-top nature of the spectacles that Vince McMahon created are etched in the minds of fans forever.

That was a different time and era, though.

Triple H has already established a more realistic tone to his WWE, with disputes and feuds being rooted in realistic disputes rather than the hocus-pocus of yesteryear. Even the stuff with Dexter Lumis, while over the top and occasionally cheesy, can happen in a way that The Deadman levitating or Kane summoning fire with his hands never could.

Which brings us to Wyatt and what we have seen out of him in recent years.

No matter how cool it was or how atmospheric the entrances were, The Fiend would stick out like a sore thumb in today's WWE. The supernatural/horror elements simply do not make sense in a world where Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are taking shots at each other's families and The Judgment Day is manipulating a second-generation star against his Hall of Fame father.

Both of those stories are rooted in reality. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are dominating WWE in a way that is similar to that of the Chicago Bulls dynasty led by Michael Jordan. Even the theatricality of Karrion Kross in his feud with Drew McIntyre makes sense and is entirely possible.

The Fiend appearing from under the ring and dragging a rival to the depths of Hell or appearing in visions backstage simply isn't realistic enough to justify its inclusion on Raw or SmackDown.

Even the later incarnation of the Wyatt Family leader would be iffy.

His ability to appear and disappear, summon dark magic and fill the ring with visceral images in an attempt to gross out and throw off his opponent, does not work, either.

There would have to be a complete reboot of Wyatt to make him better fit into what Triple H is attempting to create with this era of WWE television.

To do so, the company must look to the first version of the enigmatic character that fans were introduced to back in 2013.

Follow The Buzzards

Wyatt immediately piqued the interest of WWE fans through a series of vignettes that announced his arrival.

Meshing Cape Fear's main antagonist Max Cady with cult leaders such as David Koresh and Jim Jones, the character was unlike anything fans had seen before.

It took the Waylon Mercy persona, which had so much potential but was short-lived due to an injury to Dan Spivey, and added a ton of production value to it.

Right out of the gate, though, the company ventured too far into the realm previously occupied by The Brothers of Destruction. He summoned fire, produced a choir of mask-wearing children and could disappear on a whim.

Eliminate that. Let Wyatt be a cerebral, manipulative and cult-like figure who encourages his fellow Superstars to join him under the guise of personal growth.

He should be a thought-provoking character, not because fans are left wondering how WWE pulled off some stunt but because they wonder who Wyatt will target next and why. That is the character that can succeed in the WWE Triple H is attempting to cultivate.

A return for The Fiend or any other over-the-top ridiculousness will present The Game with the same creative questions as those who came before him.

