Ranking the Upset Potential for Every 2022 MLB Wild Card Underdog

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

These are the two worst hitting teams in the postseason by OPS going into Wednesday's action. The Guardians (.699) ranked 16th across baseball, while Rays (.686) tied for 24th in this category.

Both squads made it this far mostly on the strength of their pitching. Tampa Bay's 3.41 team ERA heading into Wednesday was good for fourth in baseball, with Cleveland (3.46) not far behind at sixth.

So don't expect a ton of offense in this one. The first game is a battle of Shanes, McClanahan for Tampa and Bieber for Cleveland. McClanahan (2.54 ERA, 0.93 WHIP) is having a breakout season and would be the AL Cy Young frontrunner if not for Justin Verlander.

Bieber (2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) is not pitching to his 2020 Cy Young form, but he's still pretty good.

Lanky right-hander Triston McKenzie takes the mound for Cleveland in Game 2. He's also been impressive this season, touting a 2.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Tyler Glasnow showed enough in two starts back from Tommy John surgery for the Rays to believe he still has elite stuff that can play in the postseason.

If you prefer to watch good pitching and fundamentally sound baseball, this is the series for you.

The Guardians went 4-2 with a plus-six run differential in six regular-season games against the Rays, but two of those games went to extra innings, and five ended with a margin of two or fewer runs.