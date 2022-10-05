Myles Garrett Returns to Browns Practice 9 Days After Being Injured in Car Crash

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Nine days ago, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident, but he's already back on the football field.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a sprained shoulder and biceps and that he "looked upbeat and spirited" during the portion that was open to the media.

Garrett flipped his Porsche multiple times during a single-car crash Sept. 26. He was cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to control his vehicle.

Cabot noted Garrett's left eye was bloodshot Wednesday. He was wearing a sleeve on his right arm, but his shoulder didn't appear to be wrapped.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, when they were without Garrett, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring).

"It's good to have Myles just even in the walkthrough," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, "just having his presence and having him in the meetings. He's a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there."

Clowney remained out Wednesday, but Stefanski said he hoped he would be available Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Garrett's availability will be determined by how he fares in practice this week.

The Browns (2-2) are in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC North.