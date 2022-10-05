Commanders' Brian Robinson Talks Overcoming Adversity, Return to Field After Shooting

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After returning to practice this week for the first time since being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson opened up about overcoming adversity and getting back on the football field.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Robinson called his first day of practice "beautiful" after having an "up-and-down" recovery process over the past six weeks.

"I'm the king of adversity," he said. "I've been dealt with so much adversity in my life."

Robinson didn't address whether he can play Sunday but did note how he approached rehab after doctors told him the injuries weren't career-ending:

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Robinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the glute and lower leg. NBC Washington noted the Commanders running back was confronted by two teenage boys as young as 15 years old who attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Washington D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee told NBC Washington that Robinson was shot by one of the teenagers after wrestling a gun away from the other.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Aug. 30 that Robinson was discharged from the hospital the following day and met with Washington doctors at the team's facilities.

Robinson was cleared by doctors Monday, and he was activated off the non-football injury list Wednesday. The move opened up his 21-day practice window while the Commanders decide whether to move him to the active roster.

The 23-year-old was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2021 as the starting running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He ran for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games.

Washington used the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to select Robinson. He was competing with J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson to be the team's starter early in the preseason.

Robinson had 57 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries in two preseason games.

The Commanders have until Oct. 26 to decide if they are going to add Robinson to their 53-man roster. They host the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on Sunday.