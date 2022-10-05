Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Improving, 'Fair Bit' of Instability Remains

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly improving from an ankle injury suffered in Week 3, but his status for Week 5 remains unclear, as he still has significant hurdles to clear.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, there remains "a fair bit of instability" in Jones' ankle, although he is moving "considerably better" than he was Friday.

Giardi also tweeted video of Jones at practice Wednesday, and he seemed unable to put full pressure on his ankle while dropping back to pass:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack) reported that Jones suffered a high ankle sprain late in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was expected to miss some time.

Jones did not suit up for the Patriots' Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Veteran Brian Hoyer started in his place, but he left early with a head injury and was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, who was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, performed well in his first taste of NFL regular-season action, going 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He nearly led the Pats to a huge upset of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

If neither Jones nor Hoyer is cleared, Zappe will be in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

After going 10-7 as a starter, leading the Patriots to the playoffs and earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie last season, Jones' 2022 campaign has gotten off to a rough start.

Aside from the injury, Jones is just 1-2, and he has completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jones was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama, and he outperformed all other rookie quarterbacks, generating belief that he could be the replacement for Tom Brady that the Patriots and their fans were hoping for.

That may still be the case, but Jones is clearly experiencing some growing pains, and the Patriots are already in a difficult spot just one month into the season.

At 1-3, New England has sole possession of last place in the AFC East and trails both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills by two games for the division lead.

If things don't turn around quickly, the Patriots could be in danger of missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2009.