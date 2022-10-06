What We Loved and Hated About the 2022 MLB Season

0 of 9

Adley Rutschman and the Orioles may not have won a playoff spot, but they for sure won our hearts. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Exactly 181 days and 2,430 games later, Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season came to a close on Wednesday.

Since we couldn't decide whether to wish the '22 season a fond farewell or to tell it not to hit its rear end on the door on the way out, we figured we'd do both with a list of things that we loved and hated about it.

This is not to be confused for this year's winners and losers. That's where B/R's Brandon Scott has you covered, including on Aaron Judge's and Albert Pujols' historic home run pursuits, Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcántara shoving from the mound and the Los Angeles Angels going the opposite direction from the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies.

This list is about the other storylines that stood out, for good or ill. We hand-picked nine to talk about, split between five for the "love" and four for that of "hate."

Why the lopsided number? Because while balance is nice and all, we wanted to go out on a high note with an extra thing that we loved.