Former Jaguars, Rams QB Blake Bortles Announces NFL Retirement After 6 Seasons

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday at the age of 30.

Jake Marsh of Barstool Sports broke the news after Bortles made the announcement on the Pardon My Take podcast, saying: "I have not touched a football since January. I have officially retired."

Bortles added: "I didn't tell anybody I retired. A couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?"

Although Bortles noted that he is "set" in his decision, he also admitted that he would return to the NFL if a team is willing to offer him a contract that is too good to pass up.

Bortles appeared in games for the Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams over the course of six seasons from 2014 to 2019, and he was also under contract with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in 2021.

Jacksonville selected Bortles with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of UCF, and he served as the team's primary starter in each of his first five seasons.

While Bortles largely struggled to the tune of a 24-49 record as a starter, he did enjoy some success, including the 2015 season when he threw for a career-high 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, although he also led the league with 18 interceptions.

His numbers weren't as strong two years later, but the Jags had one of their best seasons in franchise history, going 10-6 and making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game with Bortles as the starter.

Bortles and the Jags were agonizingly close to reaching the Super Bowl, as they led the New England Patriots 20-10 in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game, but two touchdown passes from Tom Brady to Danny Amendola sealed it for the Pats.

After Bortles played poorly the following season, the Jaguars cut bait, and he spent 2019 as a backup with the Rams.

Bortles spent most of 2020 on the Denver Broncos' practice squad and was on the Packers' and Saints' rosters over the past couple of offseasons, but got cut before the campaign started each time.

Although Bortles' career numbers and record dictate that he was a bust as the No. 3 overall pick, he had undeniable talent that was often curtailed by poor decision-making and a bad supporting cast around him.

At the very least, Bortles was a key part of a surprising 2017 Jaguars team that nearly went the distance, and that figures to be talked about by football fans for many years to come.