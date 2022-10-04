MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Predictions

0 of 3

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 12-team Major League Baseball postseason field was set on Monday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies locked up the final one of three wild-card berths in the National League with their win over the Houston Astros.

The final two days of the regular season will now be about seeding in the Wild Card Round and resting some key players as the postseason approaches on Friday.

Philadelphia is in a fight with the San Diego Padres for the No. 5 seed in the NL. The New York Mets are on track to be the No. 4 seed after falling short in their weekend series with the Atlanta Braves.

The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are in a similar fight in the American League for a No. 5 seeding that comes with a trip to Toronto in the Wild Card Round.

The Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals will host the respective No. 6 seeds in their leagues as the division winners with the worst regular-season records.

Atlanta's clinching of the NL East is the only thing left to be finalized within the top two seeds in each league. It needs one win or one Mets loss over the next two days to officially lock into the No. 2 seed in the NL.