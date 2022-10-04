Clippers' Kawhi Leonard's 'Body Feels Great' After Missing over 15 Months with Injury

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said it was a "great experience" to play basketball again after sitting out nearly 500 days while recovering from a partially torn ACL.

The five-time NBA All-Star tallied 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes as part of the Clips' 102-97 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

"The body feels good," Leonard told reporters. "Obviously, I am not going to be playing 35 minutes, 38 minutes to start, so it is going to be a little shaky early, probably. But like I said, it is a journey, it's a process, and that is what I am about."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.