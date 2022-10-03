3 Takeaways from Browns' Week Loss vs. Falcons

0 of 3

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns lost their second game of the season on Sunday, dropping a 23-20 contest to the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns (2-2) remain tied for first place in the AFC North, but Sunday's loss suggests that Cleveland probably isn't a legitimate contender this year.

Cleveland awaits the eventual debut of Deshaun Watson—who was suspended for 11 games after 24 lawsuits were filed against him by women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct—and they're looking to lean on their defense and ground game in the interim. However, that strategy requires nearly flawless football, and the Browns didn't get that on Sunday.

Miscues, like a David Njoku fumble that led to a Falcons touchdown, cost the Browns in a game where they dominated on the ground and in time of possession (35:44). This is a game that Cleveland probably should have won, much like their Week 2 outing against the New York Jets.

But the Browns are what we largely expected without Watson, a .500 football team. Here are our three biggest takeaways from Cleveland's loss to Atlanta.

