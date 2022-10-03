X

    Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs

    Doric SamOctober 3, 2022

    The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league.

    Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.

    The Auburn product was efficient in 24 minutes, shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range. He also showed off the two-way effort that had scouts projecting him to be a difference-maker on both offense and defense.

    Fans and pundits on social media couldn't help but to praise Smith for his performance on Sunday, with many believing he lived up to the hype.

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Super impressive first quarter for the Rockets all around. Alperen Sengun looked like a legitimate offensive hub. Jabari Smith's 2-way impact has been exactly as advertised. I'm excited.

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    JABARI SMITH THREE IS PURE

    Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

    rook getting right to it<br><br>plus the Sengun DIME 👀 <a href="https://t.co/HngmMSSK2y">pic.twitter.com/HngmMSSK2y</a>

    Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

    Jabari Smith's shot is so damn smooth

    Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa

    If you're not excited about Jabari Smith Jr, check your pulse. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a>

    Kelly Iko @KellyIko

    Jabari Smith looks much more comfortable on the floor than he did early in Vegas — finding his spots within the flow of the offense and remaining aggressive. Leads all scorers with 15 points.

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Hate to say it but swapping Christian Wood being a traffic cone on defense for Jabari Smith being a ball hawk is such a significant difference

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    Jabari Smith at the half:<br><br>15 points<br>5 rebounds<br>1 assist<br><br>6/12 FG<br>3/5 3FG<br><br>The shot looks good guys.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    First half, Jabari Smith has done EVERYTHING he was advertised to do. <br><br>He was absolutely disruptive on the defensive end and capitalized on the open looks he got from beyond the arc.

    Scooter Hndrxx Stan Account 🏍💨 @zayiceman171

    I can’t believe we have Jalen green and Jabari smith

    Itamar @Itamar_17_10

    Very much in for Jabari Smith, the ultimate glue man

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE JABARI SMITH OPEN THIS SEASON

    Rob Kimbell @RobKSports

    Jabari Smith is such a disruptor in the lane

    Nathan Fogg @NathanFogg1

    In retrospect it was disrespectful for anyone to ever put Jabari Smith in the same conversation as Evan Mobley defensively. He's so much better.

    Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

    Believe it or not, Jabari Smith is going to be a lot closer to the shooter we saw at Auburn than the one we saw at Summer League

    Doc🇳🇬 @AlprenSENDGOONS

    Wow<br><br>I can’t believe Jabari Smith Jr fell to 3.

    reezy @reezySZN

    Jabari Smith as advertised

    Since tearing down their roster, the Rockets have been mired in a rebuild for the past two years. While Houston faces an uphill battle in the talented Western Conference, it's clear that Smith is the type of player who can help lead the team to success in the future.

    After Sunday's performance, Rockets fans have every reason to be excited about Smith being one of the franchise cornerstones.

