NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Steelers Wasted Time Starting Trubisky over Kenny Pickett

1 of 5

Kenny Pickett (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a 24-20 nail-biter to the New York Jets, they made the right decision with their quarterback situation.

Down 10-6 at halftime, head coach Mike Tomlin had seen enough. When the Steelers came out of the locker room for the third quarter, Kenny Pickett took over for Mitch Trubisky, who completed seven out of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception through the first 30 minutes of the game.

Pickett threw an interception on his first pass but also added a much-needed spark. After that turnover, he scored on consecutive drives with short goal-line runs but finished the game with interceptions on Pittsburgh's last two possessions.

In his first taste of regular-season action, Pickett completed 10 out of 13 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions.

While Jets defensive backs Jordan Whitehead, Michael Carter II and Lamarcus Joyner made heads-up plays for takeaways, Pickett had some expected issues with ball placement and his decision-making.

Perhaps he could've thrown a better deep ball to wideout Chase Claypool downfield or thrown a pass away to avoid an interception, but the Steelers moved the ball with him under center.

Despite Pickett's turnover-ridden debut, the Steelers offense is more dynamic with him than Trubisky under center. They should've made this move a week or two ago.

Fantasy football managers should pick up or start rookie second-rounder George Pickens going forward. He started to make big plays with consistency once his fellow rookie took over the huddle, finishing with six receptions for 102 yards. We're going to hear about the Pickett-to-Pickens connection a lot in the coming weeks.

Pittsburgh will go through rough patches with its first-year signal-caller, and Pickett would face a tough challenge against the Buffalo Bills next week should he start, though he has the upside to pull the offense out of a rut.