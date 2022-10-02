Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Expected to Return This Week After Being Shot

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are reportedly expected to activate running back Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list early this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Robinson is expected to return "sooner rather than later," but he is not a lock to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Activating Robinson will allow him to practice with the team and fully test his overall health after being shot in an attempted robbery in August.

While two bullets hit Robinson's leg, he avoided major damage to his ligaments, tendons and bones and has made a full recovery. The next step will be ramping up his football activity after the Alabama product spent several weeks rehabbing.

Robinson was a third-round pick in April's draft and was seemingly in line to be the Commanders' early-down back before being shot. It's unclear what role he will play upon his return.

Antonio Gibson will start his fourth game of the season Sunday and has performed to mixed results the first three weeks. After a brilliant Week 1 saw him total 130 yards on 22 touches, he has put up a total of 81 yards the last two weeks. He's averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry and has seen J.D. McKissic and Curtis Samuel take over most of the passing game work.

Washington was planning on using Gibson as a return man on special teams before Robinson went out, and it's possible the preseason plan winds up taking shape. Robinson will have to prove he's healthy and explosive after an impressive preseason, but there's a real chance his starting role will be waiting for him once he's ready.