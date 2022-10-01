More Than 120 People Confirmed Dead in Riots at Indonesian Soccer Game

Visionhaus

More than 120 people were killed Saturday after riots broke out following an Indonesian league soccer match in Malang Regency, East Java.

"More than 120 people died, they died of chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation," said Wiyanto Wijoyo, the head of the Malang Regency health office, per the Guardian's David Connett.

According to Connett, Persebaya Surabaya earned a 3-2 victory over Arema. Arema supporters then reportedly rushed onto the pitch after the match.

Citing a report from the Times of Indonesia, Damien Cave of the New York Times wrote how "security officers tried to keep the crowd at bay by hitting and kicking supporters" and used tear gas.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.