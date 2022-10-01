Rams' Jalen Ramsey Rips NFL Over Hypocrisy Regarding Player Safety, Uniform Fines

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke out Saturday about the NFL fining players for uniform violations rather than focusing on more important issues such as player safety.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Ramsey spoke on the subject for 15 minutes and acknowledged the possibility he might get fined for his opinions. He also said it is hypocritical for the league to fine players for uniform violations while making money by featuring players' personalities and celebrations.

Ramsey added:

"Player safety is one of the things that should be talked about more. S--t like getting fined for socks, let's talk about it. ... I get fined every week [but] I play the game with integrity, I play the game the right way, I try to make sure people are safe. Obviously I want to go out there and hurt my opponent, strike fear, but I don't want to injure nobody. But like, that is what the game is about. It's not about the other B.S. ... That's what it needs to be about. Player safety, how can we protect the players as much as we can.

"If we want to go out there and look good, and it ain't hurting the integrity of the game, why are y'all fining me $10,000 for my socks? ... You want to think about protecting guys, not ... damn socks."

Ramsey told reporters he was fined $10,000 by the NFL last week for his socks, insisting he will "keep swaggin."

Rams kicker Matt Gay made jokes regarding the NFL's uniform policy earlier this season by wearing his pants awkwardly in practice and noting that the NFL fined him $5,000 for pant length in Week 1:

Ramsey was among the teammates who supported Gay on social media, suggesting that the policy was a "joke."

Since entering the NFL as the No. 5 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has been one of the league's most exciting players.

He has been one of the top corners in the NFL as well, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods. He was also a key part of the Rams team that won the Super Bowl last season.

In seven NFL seasons, Ramsey has 16 interceptions and 78 passes defended, although quarterbacks usually tend to shy away from throwing in his direction.

With one pick, four passes defended and 16 tackles in three games this season, Ramsey has helped the defending Super Bowl champs to a 2-1 start.