5 Best Trade Fits For Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Jakob Chychrun

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jakob Chychrun has been the subject of NHL trade rumors since last season. In September, the 24-year-old defenseman told reporters that he and Arizona Coyotes management agreed a trade would be best for both sides.

A talented puck-moving blueliner, Chychrun carries an average annual salary of $4.6 million through 2024-25. He also lacks no-trade protection until next season, when he'll submit a 10-team no-trade list.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong could attempt to move him before then. On Sept. 29, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Armstrong may have softened his asking price but still wants a first-round pick and a prospect as part of the return.

Dreger also indicated that a number of teams have some interest in Chychrun, listing the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets among them. However, he acknowledged several of them have salary-cap issues to navigate.

Finding the best fit for Chychrun during this season could be challenging. After spending his career thus far with the rebuilding Coyotes, he indicated in his Sept. 21 press conference that he wants to join a playoff contender.

While Chychrun carries a reasonable annual salary, finding a contender with sufficient cap room could be difficult with 23 of 32 NHL teams carrying less than $4.6 million in space for 2022-23. Interested clubs must also carry sufficient assets to meet Armstrong's price.

Taking these factors into account, here's our list of the five best fits for Chychrun this season.

