5 Best Trade Fits For Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Jakob ChychrunOctober 2, 2022
5 Best Trade Fits For Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Jakob Chychrun
Jakob Chychrun has been the subject of NHL trade rumors since last season. In September, the 24-year-old defenseman told reporters that he and Arizona Coyotes management agreed a trade would be best for both sides.
A talented puck-moving blueliner, Chychrun carries an average annual salary of $4.6 million through 2024-25. He also lacks no-trade protection until next season, when he'll submit a 10-team no-trade list.
Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong could attempt to move him before then. On Sept. 29, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Armstrong may have softened his asking price but still wants a first-round pick and a prospect as part of the return.
Dreger also indicated that a number of teams have some interest in Chychrun, listing the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets among them. However, he acknowledged several of them have salary-cap issues to navigate.
Finding the best fit for Chychrun during this season could be challenging. After spending his career thus far with the rebuilding Coyotes, he indicated in his Sept. 21 press conference that he wants to join a playoff contender.
While Chychrun carries a reasonable annual salary, finding a contender with sufficient cap room could be difficult with 23 of 32 NHL teams carrying less than $4.6 million in space for 2022-23. Interested clubs must also carry sufficient assets to meet Armstrong's price.
Taking these factors into account,
here's our list of the five best fits for
Chychrun this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets were linked to Chychrun during the 2022 draft in July. On Aug. 31, GOPHNX.com's Craig Morgan indicated that multiple sources said the Chychrun camp rejected a trade to Columbus, but the Jackets denied this.
It's uncertain how Chychrun could refuse a trade to the Blue Jackets since he lacks no-trade protection. Perhaps Armstrong was trying to accommodate the blueliner's desire to join a contender.
The week following the draft, the Blue Jackets stunned the hockey world by signing superstar winger Johnny Gaudreau to a long-term contract. Ten days later, they re-signed winger Patrik Laine to a four-year pact. Those moves could ensure the Jackets become a contender this season, which might make them more enticing to Chychrun.
With $1.5 million in cap space, the Jackets can't afford to take on Chychrun's cap hit unless they ship some salary to the Coyotes or make a separate cost-cutting move with another team. However, they'll have $6.5 million in trade-deadline cap room, making it possible to obtain him by deadline day on March 3.
The Jackets have Zach Werenski and Vladislav Gavrikov patrolling the left side of their first two defense pairings, but they could shift Chychrun to the right side. Gavrikov is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If the Jackets can't re-sign him, Chychrun could slide into that second-pairing spot.
In addition to a first-round pick, the Jackets have an extra pick in the third and fourth rounds to use as trade chips. Their prospect pipeline contains defenseman David Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk and Corson Ceulemans and forwards Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger. One or two of those youngsters could be attractive to the Coyotes.
Detroit Red Wings
Under general manager Steve Yzerman, the Detroit Red Wings have patiently rebuilt with promising young talent. Having acquired several veterans during the offseason such as David Perron, Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp to bolster their roster, the Wings could become a playoff contender for the first time since 2016.
Chychrun would be an excellent addition to the young Wings. His ability to generate offense from the blue line could provide a boost to scorers such as Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond and Jakub Vrana at even strength and in power-play situations.
The Wings have a future all-star defenseman in Moritz Seider and another skilled mobile rearguard in Filip Hronek on the right side of their blue line. The depth of talent on the left side, however, drops off beyond the recently signed Chiarot. Chychrun could skate alongside Seider on the top pairing or with Hronek on the second pairing.
Chychrun's contract wouldn't be an issue for the Wings. With a projected $8.2 million in salary-cap space for the coming season, the Red Wings can comfortably afford him.
The Red Wings also possess one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. A young forward such as Marco Kasper, Joseph Veleno or Filip Zadina, or a defenseman such as William Wallinder could prove irresistible to the Coyotes as part of the trade package.
Yzerman has resisted trading his first-round picks in the past. With two second-rounders in the upcoming draft, however, perhaps he'd make an exception for a defenseman such as Chychrun. Should the Wings become a playoff club this season, their first-round pick would be in the lower half of the 2023 draft. It could be a risk worth taking.
Los Angeles Kings
After several seasons of rebuilding, the Los Angeles Kings reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018. However, they could need some experienced depth on the left side of their defense to grow into a perennial contender.
Kings general manager Rob Blake built his roster patiently with young talent. He has also made some key veteran additions since the summer of 2021, bringing in Phillip Danault, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala.
Perhaps Blake will make a pitch to the Coyotes for Chychrun. The Kings need someone to help longtime star Drew Doughty to carry the burden on their blue line. Chychrun could line up with Doughty on the first pairing or skate alongside Matt Roy on the second pairing.
Blake would have to create space to add Chychrun's salary, as his Kings are up against the $82.5 million cap. He could wait until the March 3 trade deadline when his club will have accrued $2.2 million, but he'd still have to include a salaried player in the deal.
Winger Alex Iafallo ($4 million cap hit) or defenseman Sean Walker ($2.7 million cap hit) could become trade options. Blake would have to package them with his first-round pick and perhaps one or two prospects to sweeten the deal. He also has an additional third-rounder in this year's draft to add to the package if he chooses.
Blake can also draw upon his club's strong prospect pipeline for trade bait. He could be reluctant to part with Quinton Byfield or Arthur Kaliyev, but he could offer a center such as Alex Turcotte or Rasmus Kupari or defenseman Jordan Spence.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are another rebuilding team potentially on the verge of becoming a playoff contender. Chychrun could be a major addition to their defense.
Since the 2021 offseason, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has shown a willingness to make bold moves through free agency and trades to add experienced depth to his young roster. Dougie Hamilton, Ondrej Palat, Ryan Graves, John Marino and Vitek Vanecek were among his notable veteran additions.
The Devils have a solid defense with Hamilton, Graves, Marino, Jonas Siegenthaler and Damon Severson. However, the 28-year-old Severson is eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next summer and could seek a big raise over his $4.2 million cap hit.
Adding Chychrun would provide the Devils with an experienced defender who can play either side of the blue line. Being under contract through 2024-25 with his affordable $4.6 million cap hit would also be insurance if Severson proves too expensive to retain.
The Devils are already bumping against the $82.5 million ceiling. However, they could get cap relief by placing goaltender Jonathan Bernier and his $4.1 million cap hit on long-term injury reserve if he's unable to return from hip surgery. They could also free up additional cap room by including a salaried player in the deal with the Coyotes.
Fitzgerald has the assets (including the necessary first-round pick) to make a big pitch to the Coyotes. He could include a young roster player such as Yegor Sharangovich in the deal along with a promising prospect such as Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer or Nolan Foote.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have been linked to Chychrun for some time. Rumors of their supposed interest in the Coyotes defenseman contributed to his being among our top-10 trade candidates in August, September and October.
After five years of rebuilding, the Senators are poised for playoff contention in 2022-23. They're loaded with young stars such as Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Alex DeBrincat, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot. The 24-year-old Chychrun would be a terrific fit with this group, and his puck-moving skills would further bolster their offensive attack.
Chabot fills the left-side role on the Senators' top defense pairing. Chychrun could move into the second-pairing spot or slide over to the first-pairing alongside Chabot.
The Senators have a projected $5.7 million in cap space for the coming season, but a big chunk of that could be taken up by re-signing Alex Formenton. However, they could include the young winger in their offer to the Coyotes.
The Senators have their own first-round pick in the 2023 draft and could be reluctant to part with it. However, given the talented youth already on their roster and within their system, they can afford to part with it for a defenseman such as Chychrun.
They also still have a deep pool of promising prospects upon which to draw. On Wednesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he believed the Coyotes were interested in center Shane Pinto but that the Senators didn't want to do that.
Formenton could be a possibility if contract talks with the Senators remain stalled. Promising center Ridly Greig and defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Lassi Thomson could also be trade chips.
Salary info and team depth charts via Cap Friendly. Prospect info via The Athletic.