Report: Ime Udoka Used 'Crude Language,' Faces 'Difficult' Path Back to Celtics Job

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

An independent law firm probe commissioned by the Boston Celtics into suspended head coach Ime Udoka found that he "used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman," according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That behavior played a substantial role in Udoka's one-year suspension and has led to "what is likely a difficult pathway back to his reinstatement as Celtics coach in 2023, sources told ESPN."

Per Wojnarowski, the investigation found "verbiage on Udoka's part that was deemed especially concerning coming from a workplace superior."

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck previously said in a press conference officially announcing Udoka's one-year suspension that there were multiple violations of team policies and that Udoka would be receiving a reduced salary for the 2022-23 season.

He also said the Celtics wouldn't prevent Udoka from pursuing coaching opportunities elsewhere if they presented themselves. According to Wojnarowski, several teams "have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment."

No other members of the organization faced discipline as a result of the investigation.

Joe Mazzulla, 34, has been elevated to interim head coach for the upcoming season. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach in Boston under former head coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and under Udoka last season.

The 45-year-old Udoka was entering his second season as the team's head coach after leading the Celtics to a 51-31 record and a berth in the NBA Finals, where the team lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

He previously had stops with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach. He also spent seven years in the NBA as a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and the Spurs.