Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again.

However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:

"I was upset, and as a family, they understood that I was upset. And some of the stuff they agree with. And so we talked about and it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks…we worked it out from there, and I'm here now."

It's unclear exactly what Durant was upset about, though he did reportedly issue an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai over the summer to either pick him or head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

However, Nash told reporters earlier this week that he and Durant have worked out their issues.

"Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed," he said. "I have a long history with Kevin. Love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment, and it's behind us. That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league."

In addition, the Nets finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record last season and nearly missed the playoffs. They went on to be swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Both Durant and Irving missed time with injuries last season, which contributed to the team's struggles. Durant admitted earlier this week that he was upset the team didn't put up much of a fight while he was sidelined with injuries:

"When I went out with the injury, we lost [11] in a row. And I'm like, we shouldn't be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who's on the floor. So I was more so worried about how we're approaching every day as a basketball team. And I felt like we could have fought through a lot of stuff that I felt held us back. Championship teams do that. You've seen Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs. Their team still fought and won games. Luka [Doncic], he was hurt and their team still fought and won games."

The Nets are expected to be much better this season with the returns of Durant, Irving and the addition of Ben Simmons, who is slated to make his Brooklyn debut after not playing last season because of a need to focus on his mental health as well as a back injury.

However, the franchise will have some stiff competition for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks all expected to be in contention for the No. 1 seed.

It will be imperative for Durant and the Nets to remain healthy. If they can do that, they'll have a shot at making a deep playoff run.