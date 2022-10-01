Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem in 2022

5 of 32

Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After spending his first three years in the league with the New York Jets, linebacker Frankie Luvu came over to the Carolina Panthers last offseason with little fanfare. The undrafted free agent only saw the field for 24 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021, but has assumed a much larger role this season.

Luvu was upgraded to one of Carolina’s starting linebackers and has rarely left the field during the first three weeks. He’s logged nearly as many defensive snaps (207) this year as he did in 16 games last season (249) and is being extremely productive with them.

The 26-year-old has 21 tackles—including 19 solo and four for a loss—one pass defense and a key forced fumble that helped the Panthers pick up their first victory of 2022 last time out against the New Orleans Saints.

The Washington State product has been nicknamed “Uce” by his teammates, who weren’t surprised when he forced New Orleans Saints star back Alvin Kamara to cough up a game-changing fumble.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown spoke about the play and the energy Luvu brings to the table (via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com):

"That's Uce. That's Uce Behavior at this point, man. No other name to describe it. All that high-energy stuff; high-energy isn't enough to describe it. It's Uce Behavior…"

"Uce is one of those guys; for the team, he does what he needs to. It doesn't matter if he's out there 20,000 plays or one; he's going to stand out.. It's not trying to do too much; it's trying to do his job."

If Luvu keeps bringing high energy and making game-altering plays like that, the Panthers will be set at the linebacker position.