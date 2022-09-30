Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar Dies in Rock Climbing Accident at Age 31

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead at 31 years old near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday.

Eliana Perez and Shad Powers of the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were both found dead. Cal Fire firefighters hiked to a spot where a rock climbing accident was reported Wednesday and found them.

The only detail that was released was that they died while climbing a "rock face."

While Escobar was best known from his days as an NFL player, he was also a firefighter after his playing career ended.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar," the Long Beach Fire Department announced. "Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift."

Escobar played collegiately at San Diego State and suited up for the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens for five seasons from 2013 through 2017. His first four years were spent with Dallas, where he tallied 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is survived by his wife and two children.