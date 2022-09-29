Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Doesn't Make His All-Time Top 10 List of UFC Fighters

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley recently revealed his personal list of the top 10 MMA fighters of all time, but one notable name was left off.

During an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul (h/t TMZ Sports), Woodley explained why Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with a perfect 29-0 record, didn't make the cut.

"[Khabib] on my top 10 list? Probably not," Woodley said. "I f--k with Khabib. I like him. I respect him a lot. I think he's a good fighter. I think his type of fight for that weight class [lightweight], nobody could do that besides Sean Sherk back in the day, but like, he was just really aggressive, but I didn't see the wrestler with good hands fight him so I couldn't really jump on that train."

