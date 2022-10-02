Schefter: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey 'Likely to Play' Week 4 Despite Thigh Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is "likely to play" in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey, who has recorded 300 total yards and one touchdown through three weeks, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a thigh injury that left him officially questionable in the team's injury report.

There was some optimism moving forward about his status, though, per The Athletic's Joe Person:

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule notably called the ailment a quad injury and that he wasn't sure when it occurred. McCaffrey played the entirety of his team's 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday and stayed in for the final snap.

The former Stanford standout entered the NFL in 2017 after Carolina selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

McCaffrey crushed NFL competition in 2018 and 2019 with 4,357 yards and 32 touchdowns and paced the league with 2,392 total yards and 19 TD in 2019.

However, a high ankle sprain and then a shoulder injury in 2020 forced the 26-year-old to miss all but three games, and then a separate ankle ailment ended his 2021 season after seven matchups.

D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear comprise the rest of the Panthers' depth chart at running back. Luckily for the Panthers, they may not have to put that depth to the test against Arizona.