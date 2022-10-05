X

    MLB Twitter Praises Aaron Judge Breaking Roger Maris' Home Run Record With 62

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2022

    AP Foto/Adam Hunger, Archivo

    Aaron Judge has made history.

    The New York Yankees slugger blasted home run No. 62 on Tuesday, the most ever hit in one season among American League players.

    MLB @MLB

    Remember where you were when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AaronJudge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AaronJudge</a> made history. 6️⃣2️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> <a href="https://t.co/w4kbDJf5ZC">pic.twitter.com/w4kbDJf5ZC</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    A season unlike any other in the history of our game.<br><br>Congratulations on 6⃣2⃣, Aaron! <a href="https://t.co/M7RsjcNxbT">pic.twitter.com/M7RsjcNxbT</a>

    Unsurprisingly, Twitter gave the man his flowers after the historic achievement:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AARON JUDGE HAS DONE IT 🚨<br><br>62 HOME RUNS, THE NEW AMERICAN LEAGUE RECORD <a href="https://t.co/7Idn338pF4">pic.twitter.com/7Idn338pF4</a>

    President Biden @POTUS

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a> on home run 62. History made, more history to make.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a> on 62! Postseason next!!!

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    ALL RISE. <br><br>History

    Molly Knight @molly_knight

    I am so happy and relieved for Aaron Judge. What an accomplishment.

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    ALL RISE FOR 62.<br><br>Aaron Judge sets a new American League record for home runs in a single season! <a href="https://t.co/w80aHwIkob">pic.twitter.com/w80aHwIkob</a>

    Paige Kuhn @ThatSportsPaige

    BREAKING: No more live check ins!!! <a href="https://t.co/enWNxNxUIm">https://t.co/enWNxNxUIm</a>

    Eric LeGrand @EricLeGrand52

    ALL RISE!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a>

    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

    lmao <a href="https://t.co/Ou4QkL4TxL">pic.twitter.com/Ou4QkL4TxL</a>

    Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

    All of the Yankees being so excited for Aaron Judge breaking the home run record is so wholesome??

    Tate Frazier @tatefrazier

    Holding the Yankees home run record is really the story, that’s iconic status for Aaron Judge

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    I was watching a YouTube video and I wish someone had cut in to show me the Judge home run as it happened.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    There's a new American League home run king in town 🧑‍⚖️ <a href="https://t.co/ye9Olqwbx0">pic.twitter.com/ye9Olqwbx0</a>

    The previous record-holder was the Yankees' Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961. Keeping in the tradition of Yankees holding the record, he had passed Babe Ruth and his 60 homers from the 1927 season.

    Judge won't be setting the MLB record for single-season homers, though. He sits just seventh in the all-time list:

    1. Barry Bonds: 73 in 2001
    2. Mark McGwire: 70 in 1998
    3. Sammy Sosa: 66 in 1988
    4. McGwire: 65 in 1999
    5. Sosa: 64 in 2001
    6. Sosa: 63 in 1999

    Given that Bonds, McGwire and Sosa were linked to steroids, some consider Judge's achievement the de facto MLB record. Officially, however, Bonds still holds the mark.

    Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson

    My opinion, which nobody asked for but it’s my account: The Bonds, McGwire, Sosa records are tainted and not really the record, but I’m also not that into the Judge chase or whether that’s the record, and that’s what’s sad about the steroid era: It made the records irrelevant. <a href="https://t.co/19EzVMEZXK">https://t.co/19EzVMEZXK</a>

    Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch

    Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. <br><br>Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do."

    But Judge holding the record for the Yankees and the entire American League—topping historical figures such as Ruth, Maris, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Reggie Jackson, among others—is nothing worth diminishing.

    "That's one thing so special about the Yankees organization, is all the guys that came before us and kind of paved the way and played the game the right way, did things the right way, did a lot of great things in this game, and getting a chance to be mentioned with those guys now is, I can't even describe it, it's an incredible honor that's for sure," Judge told reporters after tying Maris' mark.

    "I got to believe it's right there with some of the best very short list of all-time seasons," his manager, Aaron Boone, added at the time. "I go back to the context of the season, and the more I look at it and dive into it, it's got to be an all-time great season."

    At the very least, it appears Judge will beat out Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP award. There's little doubt he's compiled a special season for the Yankees as they prepare for an October postseason run.

